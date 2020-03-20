State suspends tests for grades 3-8 due to coronavirus

The state Education Department announced Friday that it has suspended the elementary and intermediate-level state tests for the remainder of the school year as schools are shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension applies to English and math tests for grades 3-8, fourth-grade and eighth-grade science tests, the English as a Second Language Achievement Test and the New York State Alternate Assessment for students with severe cognitive disabilities in grades 3-8 and high school.

It does not apply to Regents exams.

“It is most important that during the time of closure, schools are able to continue to focus their efforts toward local school and community needs, as they have been doing, and not be concerned about state assessments. NYSED has applied for federal waivers for testing, accountability and reporting requirements,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and interim Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe in a joint statement.

The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to waive the state testing mandates.

