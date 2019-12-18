State suspends officer accused of DWI in crash

FORT ANN — The state has suspended a local state corrections officer without pay after a crash on Route 4 last week that led to a driving while intoxicated charge against him.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision suspended Jason S. Bennett, 42, after he was "absent without leave" following the Friday night crash in the village of Fort Ann, according to DOCCS.

Bennett of Putnam Station, was not hurt in the 5:22 p.m. collision near the Route 149 intersection, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police said he veered out of his lane and hit a parked Chevrolet Cruze sedan, causing the GMC Sierra pickup he was driving to roll over.

Bennett failed field sobriety tests, but refused to take a breath test when taken to the Sheriff's Office's Fort Edward station, authorities said.

Bennett was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail. He was released Sunday.

He has been a state corrections officer since 2001, most recently assigned to Washington Correctional Facility with an annual salary of $71,208.

