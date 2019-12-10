State supports Pavilion restoration with grant at Fort Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA — A state grant will help restore a historic summer home at Fort Ticonderoga that is considered one of the most important architectural structures in the Adirondacks because of its design and history.

The home, dubbed the Pavilion, is next to the King’s Garden on the fort grounds. It was the summer home of the Pell family and later used as a hotel.

But it is not currently open to the public.

A $100,000 grant from the Adirondack Park Community Smart Growth Grant Program will help restore the building. Work has been underway for some time.

“This grant brings us one step closer to completing restoration and adaptive reuse of the Pavilion, making it accessible for all to enjoy as we launch the next chapter in the house’s story with expanded visitor amenities, meeting and event space including weddings, a state-of-the-art catering kitchen, café, exhibitions and more,” said Beth Hill, president and CEO of Fort Ticonderoga. “We look forward to opening the Pavilion once again to the public next year in 2020, marking 200 years of preservation at Ticonderoga, the earliest in American history.”