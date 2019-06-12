The state Transportation Department is advising motorists that milling and paving on segments of Route 149 in the village of Granville, between Route 22 and the state line, will start on Thursday.
Following that work, the Transportation Department will mill and pave segments of Route 29 in the town of Greenwich, between the entrance to Hannaford to Wilson Street, with work expected to begin Monday, June 24.
Work will occur weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
During the work, motorists should expect to encounter alternating single lane closures controlled by flaggers.
Work is scheduled to conclude by the end of is month, weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
To learn more about the Move Over law and driving in highway construction zones, visit www.ny.gov/workzonesafety.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.
