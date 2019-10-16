The region’s taste for cigarettes is fueling its highest-in-the-state cancer rate, according to a study released by the state Department of Health.
State officials will hold a meeting at SUNY Adirondack on Nov. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. to go over the findings.
But in the 14-page executive summary, they made it clear they believe smoking is the main culprit.
Most of the patients in Warren County who had oral cancer, esophageal cancer, laryngeal cancer and lung cancer were smokers, according to the state’s study of cancer patient demographics.
The state looked at oral cancer, colorectal cancer, laryngeal cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer and thyroid cancer, because patients in Warren County were diagnosed at a statistically significantly higher rate than in the state, excluding New York City.
The state also looked at esophageal cancer, melanoma of the skin and leukemia, because the Warren County rate was significantly higher than the state rate (not excluding New York City).
As researchers looked closely at the demographics for each patient diagnosed with each cancer, they kept finding the same risk factor: smoking.
Not only were most patients smokers, but the types of each cancer were the types most commonly caused by smoking.
In lung cancer, the researchers found that the types of cancer that are not associated with smoking were not happening more often in Warren County than in other parts of the state. The types of lung cancer that were happening more often here were the smoking-related types.
“Rates of the three major subtypes of lung cancer that are strongly associated with smoking were significantly elevated (i.e., squamous cell, small cell, and large cell carcinomas),” the summary said.
Both lung cancer and laryngeal cancer rates have been decreasing in the rest of the state. In Warren County, the rate has remained steady.
Researchers blamed smoking.
“In Warren County, almost all laryngeal cancer patients were current or former tobacco users,” the summary said. . “An overwhelming majority of lung cancer patients in Warren County had a history of tobacco use at some time in their life, with the highest percentages among patients with small cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, the two subtypes most strongly related to cigarette smoking.”
The same held true for other cancers.
“Most of the elevation in esophageal cancer was of the squamous cell carcinoma type, and most Warren County men diagnosed with this cancer were current or former smokers,” the summary reported.
Oral cancer patients also had “squamous cell carcinomas.”
“It is likely that a higher proportion of current and former tobacco use contributed to the elevated rates of lung, laryngeal, esophageal and oral cancers in Warren County, which are four cancers most strongly associated with tobacco use,” the summary said.
Researchers concluded that people need to stop smoking.
“If you use tobacco, quit. If you don’t use tobacco, don’t start,” the summary said in a section labeled as “for all New Yorkers.” The summary specified that smokers need to stop getting tobacco from vaping too.
But Gansevoort resident Ann Nicholson, whose family lives in Warren County, doubted the results.
“My grandfather passed away from cancer and never smoked,” she said. “My mother stopped smoking 40 years ago and died last year of esophogeal cancer.”
She smokes and acknowledged that it’s a dangerous activity.
“Smoking is definitely a problem,” she said.
Queensbury resident Delia Harrington said she’s going to try to quit.
“I’m definitely going to quit by the time I’m 30. When I’m going to have a baby, that’s it,” she said. “I’ve actually quit a few times and ended up going back. I know it’s bad.”
She uses cigarettes to cope with anxiety, she said, adding that probably many people in Warren County do the same.
“A lot of people say they smoke because of stress. You grow up in that lower class and your parents smoke and you start smoking,” she said.
At meetings on the topic last year, residents questioned whether air pollution from local businesses could be part of the problem.
The summary discounts air pollution, saying it is actually not as bad in Warren County as it is elsewhere in the state.
“Exposure to air pollutants has been associated with lung cancer. Review of the modeled data showed that cancer risks from inhalation exposure to hazardous air pollutants were lower or similar to levels in New York state excluding New York City. Furthermore, the proportion of residents who live in proximity to high traffic roads was lower in Warren County. Therefore, available data on outdoor air quality indicate that air pollution is unlikely to explain the elevated lung cancer rates in Warren County,” the summary said.
Funny, spent20-30 years just downwind from the GF skunkworks 1 and 2. Outflow in the air used to scour car finishes in a year or two, wonder what it did to our lungs? It is like watching kids belch out vast clouds of vape smoke, whether unchecked industrial air pollution, or vapeing, anyone with half a brain knows either will kill you, or come close. Guess you can hire some firm to survey or say most anything, in today's business and politics, there are only 9 Commandments, less than that for a lot out there.
This is a smokescreen to cover for polluters.
Phew that was a close one, I thought only big plants caused cancer. Never knew smoking did. How much was wasted on this study? And we all know big companies could or would never pay anyone off to tip the scales.
I think there is some truth in this because Warren and Washington counties, both with high cancer rates, have 23 and 22 per cent smokers. However, there are around 15 counties that have a higher smoking rate, but not higher cancer rates. But when you compare Warren to NYC it makes some sense because this very congested area has a low smoking rate, and a lower cancer rate than Warren. I think it’s best to conclude that smoking plays an important part of the cancer picture but it’s hardly the only critical part. And always be cautious of this blame-the-victim more than blame-industry for cancer deaths or all serious illness such as 6 million with Alzheimer's etc. because are all chiefly environmental in origin.
Smoking causes cancer? Who knew! Can we ban smoking now?
Yeah, it doesn't cause cardiovascular disease either, just a coincidence we also have one of the highest heart disease rares in AMERICA, not a lot of worry up here about dieing of old age.
