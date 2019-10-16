{{featured_button_text}}
Smoking

The state Department of Health will hold a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at SUNY Adirondack to go over the findings of the Warren County cancer study. The executive summary cites smoking as the leading cause of cancer in the county.

 Post-Star file photo

Almost a year after it was promised, the state is releasing the details on its Warren County cancer study.

The state Department of Health will hold a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at SUNY Adirondack to go over the findings.

They may be controversial. The state found no indication that air pollution played an important role in the county’s cancer rate. Instead, the state found that smoking is a leading cause of multiple cancers in the county.

In an executive summary, the state said air pollution is actually not as bad in Warren County as it is elsewhere in the state.

“Exposure to air pollutants has been associated with lung cancer. Review of the modeled data showed that cancer risks from inhalation exposure to hazardous air pollutants were lower or similar to levels in NYS excluding NYC. Furthermore, the proportion of residents who live in proximity to high traffic roads was lower in Warren County. Therefore, available data on outdoor air quality indicate that air pollution is unlikely to explain the elevated lung cancer rates in Warren County,” the summary said.

Smoking is the biggest problem, the summary said.

Most of the patients in Warren County who had oral, esophageal, laryngeal or lung cancer were smokers, according to the state’s study of cancer patient demographics.

