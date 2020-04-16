041720-nws-nursinghomesState slow to release details of nursing home coronavirus cases

“There are numerous (HIPAA) exceptions that allow covered entities to release even protected health information, including basically to try to control the spread of infectious diseases,” he said.

In other words, the public needs to know which nursing homes have COVID-19 outbreaks in order to ask questions about what is being done to protect the residents, as well as the community, from the virus.

Nearly two dozen nursing home residents’ relatives reached out to USA TODAY Network New York reporters Tuesday after the network of news organizations published a request for their stories.

Some people said they struggled to get answers after loved ones died of COVID-19. Others expressed frustrations with facilities providing limited responses in general since Cuomo banned visitors to nursing homes last month.

While supportive of the need to limit access to the nursing homes to limit risks, several people also said they’ve been unable to get information on potential coronavirus outbreaks in the facilities.

One is James McAuliffe, who is seeking details about potential exposures at the Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Port Chester.