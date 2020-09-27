State senator says Swastika name must go, but town historian says no

In response to the Black Brook Town Council’s decision to keep the name of one of the town’s hamlets, Swastika, a state senator has said he plans to introduce legislation that would prohibit the use of the name.

State Sen. James Skoufis, a Democrat from Cornwall in Orange County, said he believes local officials didn’t do the right thing on Sept. 14 when they unanimously voted to retain the hamlet’s name. Skoufis said that he plans to introduce his bill “in the coming weeks in time for the forthcoming legislative session.”

“If the town won’t change the name, my colleagues and I will do the job for them,” he said.

Swastika, for most Americans, means the symbol of the Nazi regime, but the hamlet’s name far predates World War II. It was a name picked by early settlers and means “good luck,” according to Sharron Hewston, a local historian. Hewston’s husband has relatives who were born in Swastika. Though the name was believed to date back to 1913, when a post office was established there, she said the hamlet’s name actually dates back to the 1800s. Before that, it was known as Goodrich Mills.