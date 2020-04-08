State Senate candidates differ on ventilator policy

Stec expressed love and care for downstate New Yorkers and said we are "indeed one state."

He went on to urge caution.

"I sent the message to the governor that we appreciate him listening, and we want to keep an open line of communication.

Let me be clear, my message is, and will still be, that we need ALL of our precious few ventilators to stay in our communities, especially due to our aged population base."

Stec said he believed he was doing what he thought was best for the community.

BROTHER'S KEEPER

Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat, told the Press-Republican that if she were a state senator, she would have first asked the governor more about his announcement.

"Does that mean all (ventilators)? Does it mean a percentage? Does it mean a percentage of those not in use?"

In a statement on Facebook, Davis said Stec had been using fear-mongering and saying that upstate should keep all its ventilators, regardless of the quantity or whether they were in use.

"So we should hold onto ours, just in case, and let someone die downstate? I do not agree.