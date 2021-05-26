State seeks to bolster vaccination rate by offering free tuition

Students between the ages of 12 and 17 who get vaccinated against COVID-19 can be entered into a drawing to win a full college scholarship, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

The “Get a Shot to Make Your Future” incentive is the latest effort to bolster the state’s vaccination rate, which Cuomo said is lowest among adolescent New Yorkers, who only recently became eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“Vaccination rates across the state are beginning to slow and our greatest need is with young New Yorkers who make up a large percent of positive cases and have the lowest vaccination percentage in the state,” the governor said during a Wednesday press briefing.

Parents must sign their children up to be entered into the drawing.

A total of 50 winners will be randomly selected over a five-week period. The incentive begins Thursday.

Winners will receive a full four- or five-year tuition grant for any State or City University of New York. Room and board will also be included, as well as an allowance for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.

Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students.