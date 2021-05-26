State seeks to bolster vaccination rate by offering free tuition

Students between the ages of 12 and 17 who get vaccinated against COVID-19 can be entered into a drawing to win a full college scholarship, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.
The “Get a Shot to Make Your Future” incentive is the latest effort to bolster the state’s vaccination rate, which Cuomo said is lowest among adolescent New Yorkers, who only recently became eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
“Vaccination rates across the state are beginning to slow and our greatest need is with young New Yorkers who make up a large percent of positive cases and have the lowest vaccination percentage in the state,” the governor said during a Wednesday press briefing.
Parents must sign their children up to be entered into the drawing.
A total of 50 winners will be randomly selected over a five-week period. The incentive begins Thursday.
Winners will receive a full four- or five-year tuition grant for any State or City University of New York. Room and board will also be included, as well as an allowance for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.
Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students.
The state’s Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Service Corp. will verify the vaccination status of each winner.
The earlier a person gets vaccinated, the more chances they have to win, Cuomo said.
Parents can be signed up to be notified about a drawing by visiting: https://on.ny.gov/2SwgJQi.
Memorial Day warning
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones on Wednesday asked unvaccinated residents to avoid indoor gatherings this Memorial Day unless all involved are fully vaccinated.
She said people should gather outdoors and keep in mind that children under the age of 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.
“We have been making good progress against COVID-19 as our residents get vaccinated, but we want to continue to be cautious, particularly as we head toward the end of the school year,” Jones said in a statement.
The county reported just two new cases, along with two additional recoveries.
There are 43 active cases in the county, a 56% decrease from a month ago, Health Services said.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 3,475 confirmed cases. The county reported two additional recoveries, for a total of 3,364 confirmed cases among residents. Three people were hospitalized with a moderate illness. There were 43 active cases in the county.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Tuesday: four new cases, for a total of 2,770 confirmed cases. One person recovered, but 89 people were still sick. The county reported no hospitalizations.
- Saratoga County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 15,263 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There were 109 active cases in the county. A total of 14,981 people have recovered. A total of 13 people were hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases, but three people remain isolated.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 COVID-19 patients, which is unchanged from Tuesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported six COVID-19 patients, an increase of one since Tuesday. None are in intensive care.
For Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 36 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.8%, which kept the weekly average at 1.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which kept the weekly average at 1.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which increased the weekly average to 1.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.6%, which kept the weekly average at 0.6%.
- Statewide, 936 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a positive test rate of 0.7%. A total of 1,274 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 17 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.