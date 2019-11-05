QUEENSBURY — Meeting the demand for labor in the Capital Region and the North Country was the main topic of discussion at a SUNY and Erie Canal Bicentennial Forum hosted at SUNY Adirondack last week.
A growing gap is forming between the number of skilled labor jobs available, due to a rapidly retiring workforce, and a lack of people to fill them, and the forum allowed many organizations trying to fill the gap a chance to highlight their efforts.
The forum featured a panel discussing work in the Adirondack region and was made up of politicians, SUNY personnel and representatives of local industry.
Tracy Podnorszki, human resources manager for Irving Tissue, which has a mill in Fort Edward, said one reason there’s a shortage is there’s also an awareness gap involving the demand for and reality of modern manufacturing jobs.
A labor shortage is jeopardizing economic expansion in almost every state, putting pressure on lawmakers to find ways to attract more residents and coax people who have dropped out of the workforce to rejoin it.
She said modern facilities are high-tech, clean and don’t line up with an outdated stereotype of factories in the past, and it’s up to industry and educators to get that message to students.
Podnorszki said a close bond and open dialogue between schools and industry is key.
“Our goal is to have a pipeline of qualified candidates directly from school to having an exciting career lined up for them day one after graduation,” Podnorszki said.
One of the themes of the discussion was to build up other areas of the economy to diversify the reliance on tourism.
State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, highlighted the huge role tourism plays in the area, saying the industry generated $183 million in state revenues and $102 million in local revenues in 2018. She said Warren County accounted for more than 42% of that total on its own.
Caelynn Prylo, SUNY Adirondack assistant dean for workforce innovation, discussed many of the options the school has created in tandem with local industry, which have been successful in training students for the exact needs of local business partners.
However, Ed Bartholomew, the CEO of Warren County EDC, said cultivating a workforce with the right skills to fill the gaps is only part of the solution, and wrap-around services need to be built up to support workers as well.
“We have businesses in the North Country that cannot keep their employees because of the lack of affordable housing in a particular area,” Bartholomew said.
He said transportation and day care are also lacking for people who could work many of the jobs in the area but do not have the means to establish a stable working environment for their families.
The EDC and others also need to continue communicating with people in apprenticeships and training programs to connect them with employers looking to hire, Bartholomew said.
He said they need to get creative so, if students finishing the programs want to stay in the area to work, they know exactly where to look for a job.
Roberta Reardon, state Department of Labor commissioner, said she thinks SUNY Adirondack and others are doing a good job designing curriculum to address the need, and one key is to continue reaching students early and often.
Similar to Bartholomew, she said communicating to students who want to stay in the area that there are jobs available locally is important.
“There’s always more you can do with schools,” Reardon said. “I always tell people we have Future Farmers of America, Future Teachers of America, but where are the Future Builders of America or Future IT Designers of America?”
