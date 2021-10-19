State says no to idea of doing autopsies at funeral homes

QUEENSBURY — An idea for Warren County to perform autopsies at local funeral homes is off the table, as the state Department of Health informed the county that it is not feasible.

County officials are working to find a place where forensic autopsies can be performed. The issue has been caused by the refusal of Dr. Michael Sikirica, a medical examiner who performs many autopsies in the Capital Region, to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He is not allowed in Albany Medical Center or Glens Falls Hospital, which both have vaccination requirements.

Warren County is conducting its regular autopsies at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam. However, forensic autopsies are required in cases where there are suspicious circumstances and a greater level of expertise is needed.

Among the options being considered are going down to Dutchess, Onondaga or Broome counties, which all have space available. However, County Administrator Ryan Moore was hoping that Sikirica would be able to perform the autopsies at a local funeral home as long as it had the space and equipment.

Warren County said in a statement on Tuesday that it is working with other counties to come up with a permanent solution for autopsies which does not rely on a single provider — particularly for forensic autopsies. The county may be able to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for it.

"We recognize we are going to need multiple resources to be able to assist our coroners in this process. Our long-term goals will focus on a regional collaboration with other counties as we try to find a permanent solution," said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. "But right now we are in the middle of a crisis and that crisis requires us to look at immediate needs, so our administrator will continue to work with our coroners to make sure those needs are met."

The Department of Health said in an email that nothing expressly prohibits autopsies from being performed at funeral homes, but there are often limitations that prohibits the practice. Funeral homes must have a nontransplant anatomic tissue bank license in order to procure tissue and organs. Also, many funeral homes do not want autopsies performed at their facilities for liability reasons, the state said.

The Health Department went on to say that as private businesses, funeral homes also can require people working at their facilities to be vaccinated.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

