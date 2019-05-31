MINERVA — There has been no decision yet from state Supreme Court in Warren County about whether the state can lawfully build a bridge over the Cedar River, but the state said Thursday it still plans to do so.
The bridge, which would support a number of recreational activities including snowmobiling and horseback riding, would connect an existing trail network between Minerva and Indian Lake, according to a management plan for the Essex Chain Lakes. It will be built in the town of Minerva.
Two environmental groups, Protect the Adirondacks and Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, sued the state, arguing that the Cedar River is protected from such a project under the state's Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers System Act.
Two Adirondack environmental groups have sued the state Department of Environmental Conservation over a planned snowmobile bridge in the centr…
On Wednesday, May 8, Judge Robert Muller heard from both the state and the environmental groups during opening arguments. The case is considered a "first impression" case because such an issue has not been addressed by the courts before.
The state Attorney General's Office, which represented the DEC in the matter, had said the DEC's plans were to issue a bid for the bridge at the end of May or beginning of June.
Muller reserved making a decision that day. Muller's office said Thursday that the judge had not yet issued a decision.
After The Post-Star inquired to the DEC about whether it was moving forward with construction of the bridge and its timeline, the DEC said: "DEC is currently in litigation but we intend to proceed with the construction of the bridge over the Cedar River."
The DEC declined to provide information on a timeline.
QUEENSBURY — A Supreme Court judge heard opening arguments Wednesday for a lawsuit against the state regarding a proposed snowmobile bridge ov…
The assistant state attorney generals had said during the court hearing that the state would provide the environmental groups one-week notice, however, before construction started.
David Gibson, partner for Adirondack Wild, said Friday that he was not yet aware of any notice given from the state.
"We're weighing our options assuming they will give us that notice, what actions we should take or could take in terms of an injunction, but we haven't taken that step yet," Gibson said. "That's the difficulty of going to court. It's a waiting game and both parties are in that position. I think we did as good a job as we could have done in court that day."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.