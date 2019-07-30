ARGYLE — An audit of 19 school district safety plans from around the state found all of them to be lacking full compliance with state law.
The state Office of the Comptroller examined the plans and found schools are not doing enough to prepare for emergency situations like school shootings, according to the audit.
Key findings of the audit included that none of the school safety plans met all the minimum requirements, two schools did not have a safety plan at all, 18 schools did not have a safety team or all of its required members and no school met all of the annual safety training requirements.
The Safe Schools Against Violence in Education Act, signed in 2000, requires training for preventing and responding to violence ranging from threats against students or teachers to active-shooter situations. It outlines the necessary requirements for a safety plan and all of the steps a district must take to make sure it is prepared for emergency situations.
Argyle Central School District was the only district audited that fell in The Post-Star’s coverage area, and Superintendent Michael Healey said his district met the majority of the 19 minimum safety plan requirements and some of the requirements missed were simple fixes.
“We take student safety and the safety of the district very seriously so we were pleased to work with the comptroller to make sure we’re meeting the requirements,” Healey said. “I was pleased that most of the adjustments seemed more procedural rather than something directly relating to the safety of students.”
Healey said the district was docked in one instance because the existing school safety committee that has been in place for years was not officially approved by the board at a meeting.
The audit period was for the 2017-18 school year, and Healey said the district has updated its policy to meet all requirements for the upcoming school year.
He said the district had already made some changes to the safety plan last year that were adjustments from the school year the audit examined.
One change was being more specific about safety and emergency partners outlined in the safety plan. For instance, identifying the Red Cross and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as official resources in the case of an emergency.
Jennifer Freeman, the Comptroller’s Office director of communications, said there was no district or school-specific information because it could compromise the safety of the schools in the future. But she said her office was encouraging all districts involved to communicate problems and address them in their safety plans for this year.
She said districts are supposed to adopt their plans before Sept. 1, which means they are busy with them currently and should be adjusting them according to the audit.
The SAVE Act also requires a 30-day public comment period on the safety plan, and Argyle has a draft of the 2019-20 iteration available on its website.
Healey said there will be a public hearing on the plan at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the school’s library before the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting.
“Safety is a top priority here and we’re always looking for ways to improve,” Healey said.
