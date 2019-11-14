LAKE PLACID — The skiing and snowboarding season is here.
Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington and Gore Mountain in North Creek are scheduled to open for the 2019-20 season Friday, according to a news release issued by ORDA on Thursday.
Belleayre Mountain Ski Resort in Highmount is expected to open for the season Nov. 29.
The Olympic Regional Development Authority began snowmaking at all three ski mountains and crews have been working around the clock preparing for opening day.
The season will also start for Nordic skiers on Saturday on the Mount Van Hoevenberg trail system as construction continues on the complex’s new base lodge.
New York state and ORDA have made significant investmentst this past year, ranging from snowmaking and lodge expansions to a technologically advanced gate system allowing for direct-to-lift ski passes.
New this year will be radio-frequency identification “smart cards” allowing guests to go directly to the lift. The Ski 3 card has a chip signaling the gate to open allowing entry and instant access. This technology will help reduce wait times and make getting on the mountain more efficient and fun, the news release states. The Ski 3 card can be loaded from home and will be functional at Belleayre, Gore and Whiteface mountains.
