State-run mass vaccination site opens in Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — The National Guard opened a COVID vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall on Friday, which will vaccinate more than 600 people daily in an empty Sears store.
The vaccinations will be given behind an empty jewelry counter, amid signs urging customers to scan their items for a price check.
The former Sears store is so large that the National Guard didn’t need all of it, closing off some of its entrances and curtaining off an entire section of the store as a staff breakroom.
Appointments can be made online at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or by phone at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.
One lucky local resident went online Friday morning, saw a noon appointment slot had just opened up, threw on clothes and rushed over to be one of the first vaccinated on site.
Others came from as far away as Manhattan, via Skidmore College.
Gemma Siegler, a Skidmore student who lives in Manhattan, was so thrilled to be getting the vaccine that she showed up more than two hours before her appointment. Friends, driving by, leaned out the window to shout congratulations to her.
“Hopefully, life can start getting back to normal” after the vaccine, she said. “I’m really excited.”
In the mall, store owners said they doubted they would get more customers even though more than 600 people, plus clinic workers, will be on site every day.
“What would start to bring people back to the mall again is if the movie theater and the arcade could open,” said Two Strains owner Sammy Foda.
The arcade can open next Friday. Cinemas are already allowed to open, but many have not done so yet. Regal Cinemas, which owns the movie theater at Aviation Mall, has not yet announced when it might open that cinema.
At Play It Again, owner Valerie Haynes said the movie theater and reopening the border with Canada is what her business needs, though she would be glad to welcome any increased business from the vaccination clinic.
“One could only hope,” she said, adding, “The movie theater, that’s what I’m really looking forward to. That’ll have more effect on me than the vaccination site.”
Workers at several businesses said they saw a lot more customers this week, possibly because of the arrival of federal stimulus checks.
At Famous Footwear, it’s been incredibly busy all week, and the store is hiring a full-time assistant manager to help with the workload.
“It has been insane this week,” said manager Jessica Wilcox. “It was the weather, it was the stimulus, people were in a happier mood. It was just the perfect storm.”
Would an influx of traffic to the vaccination clinic help?
“I don’t know if that would necessarily have the same effect as that perfect storm,” she said. “They might.”
