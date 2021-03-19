State-run mass vaccination site opens in Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — The National Guard opened a COVID vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall on Friday, which will vaccinate more than 600 people daily in an empty Sears store.

The vaccinations will be given behind an empty jewelry counter, amid signs urging customers to scan their items for a price check.

The former Sears store is so large that the National Guard didn’t need all of it, closing off some of its entrances and curtaining off an entire section of the store as a staff breakroom.

Appointments can be made online at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or by phone at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

One lucky local resident went online Friday morning, saw a noon appointment slot had just opened up, threw on clothes and rushed over to be one of the first vaccinated on site.

Others came from as far away as Manhattan, via Skidmore College.

Gemma Siegler, a Skidmore student who lives in Manhattan, was so thrilled to be getting the vaccine that she showed up more than two hours before her appointment. Friends, driving by, leaned out the window to shout congratulations to her.

“Hopefully, life can start getting back to normal” after the vaccine, she said. “I’m really excited.”