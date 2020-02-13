State rules on census outreach irk county leaders

Months of planning to make sure that Warren County’s residents were counted in the upcoming U.S. Census were cast into doubt in recent weeks when county leaders found out that state reimbursement for some expenses will not be paid.

County leaders found out that promotional funding they thought would be paid by the state may not be, as details about how the reimbursement process will transpire were not released until recent weeks.

That is problematic because the county, which is charged with trying to inform its residents about the need for an accurate census, had already spent about $25,000, but the newly released state rules specify that any spending before a state contract and “award letter” for reimbursement is received will not be paid back, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.

County leaders took umbrage at the state detailing its spending rules weeks before the census is to start, after having 10 years to plan since the last census.

Wayne Lamothe, the county’s planning director, said the state was supposed to have the information to counties about contracts for promotional efforts program by the end of the December, but the deadline was repeatedly pushed back. He said county planners from around the state were not happy about the delays.