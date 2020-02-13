State rules on census outreach irk county leaders

Months of planning to make sure that Warren County’s residents were counted in the upcoming U.S. Census were cast into doubt in recent weeks when county leaders found out that state reimbursement for some expenses will not be paid.
County leaders found out that promotional funding they thought would be paid by the state may not be, as details about how the reimbursement process will transpire were not released until recent weeks.
That is problematic because the county, which is charged with trying to inform its residents about the need for an accurate census, had already spent about $25,000, but the newly released state rules specify that any spending before a state contract and “award letter” for reimbursement is received will not be paid back, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.
County leaders took umbrage at the state detailing its spending rules weeks before the census is to start, after having 10 years to plan since the last census.
Wayne Lamothe, the county’s planning director, said the state was supposed to have the information to counties about contracts for promotional efforts program by the end of the December, but the deadline was repeatedly pushed back. He said county planners from around the state were not happy about the delays.
“They had nine years to get ready for this,” Lamothe said. “At this rate the census will be over before we get a contract.”
The county Planning Department has been overseeing the education efforts, which will include a website, mailings and social media postings. Assistant County Planner Sara Frankenfeld said it was important to make sure outreach occurred before census postcard mailings were received by residents, so the county shouldn’t wait for the state contract.
In addition to the funding rule changes, the state will require that 75 percent of funding that is spent for census outreach go to non-profits that had “prequalified” with the state.
County leaders had hoped to work with Southern Adirondack Library System, but Moore said that “prequalification” process has not happened yet with the library or other organizations the county planned to use.
The state rules also allow a maximum of 5 percent of the appropriated money to be spent on “digital media” such as social media, which Frankenfeld called “crazy” in light of how much the public uses social media.
With millions of dollars of state aid hinging on an accurate census count, county Treasurer Michael Swan and a number of supervisors said the county needed to go forward with its outreach efforts no matter the state reimbursement rules. Plans have been made to spend about $100,000.
“Spend what we need to to get it done. If we get it back, we get it back,” Swan said.
“I still think that, even though the state is making it harder, we need to still go forward with it,” Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, the county’s budget officer, said.
Swan said it appears that the state financially benefits from its delay in letting counties know the rules.
“The state is profiting by dragging its feet,” Swan said.
The state governor’s office employee who the county planning department has been working with did not respond to an email inquiry for comment Thursday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged about $60 million in state funding to help local government agencies with census educational efforts.
Numerous local U.S. Census staffers were at Warren County Municipal Center this week for several days of training.
