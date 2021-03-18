State 'reviewing' recommendation to let nursing home residents hug

There are two state rules holding her at bay. First, the state won’t allow visits until 14 days have passed since any employee has tested positive, even though most residents are fully vaccinated. With hundreds of employees being tested weekly, most nursing homes can’t meet that standard.

There are 610 nursing homes statewide and 272 of them are currently eligible for visitation, according to the state.

Best’s mother’s nursing home, Slate Valley Center in Granville, had an outbreak in January. But that has long been over. It's the 14-day employee positive tests that keeps visits from happening now.

Secondly, even if the 14 days went by without a single worker testing positive, Best is still not allowed to come within 6 feet of her mother.

Neither rule is supported by the federal government.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said last week that visits are too important to stop anymore.

“Although outbreaks increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission, as long as there is evidence that the outbreak is contained to a single unit or separate area of the facility, visitation can still occur,” CMS said in its announcement of new guidance.