State reviewing COVID vaccinations for children under 5

The state Department of Health will begin its review this week on whether to administer COVID-19 vaccinations statewide to children under age 5, following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approval of the vaccinations.

Warren County Health Services said on Monday that "parents should discuss vaccination options with their pediatricians when this anticipated approval occurs."

“As the grandmother of a beautiful baby girl, I can say with a full heart that this is really fantastic news for parents, guardians, and loved ones alike. We have been patiently waiting for the chance to provide this life-saving tool to our youngest New Yorkers,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday via governor.ny.gov.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 31 new COVID cases over the span of two days: 12 on Monday, and 19 on Sunday.

From these 31 new cases, seven of them stemmed from at-home test results.

The current seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 5.8%, according to Health Services.

There have been 99 new COVID cases over the last five days in the county.

There are currently eight county residents who are hospitalized with COVID.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 12 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to Liza Rucinski, marketing and communications director for the hospital.

Washington County

As of Friday, June 10, Washington County had 46 active COVID cases, with 13 patients hospitalized.

According to state data, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.6%.

Capital Region/statewide

There were 116 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Saturday, according to Warren County Health Services.

As of Monday, there were 92 confirmed new COVID cases in the region, out of 1,688 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 6.3%, while statewide, that rate is 5.2%, according to state data.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.