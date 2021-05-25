State rescinds mask mandate for children ages 2 to 5

The state has changed its guidance to encourage — but not require — children ages 2 to 5 to wear masks in child care settings.

The state Office of Children and Family Services and Department of Health issued a joint statement on Monday on the updated policy.

“Both agencies understand how difficult it is to require the youngest children to wear masks, and have jointly agreed to revise guidance allowing child care providers to continue the practices and protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic by encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2-5 to wear masks, effective immediately,” the statement said.

The mask requirement had prompted outcry from parents and legislators. A rally was held on Monday at the state Capitol.

Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, issued a statement praising the state for reversing course

“The public backlash was swift and unequivocal. I know a lot of parents and daycare providers made their voices heard and I applaud them for doing so. Kids in daycare have never had to wear masks so why it would be required at this point simply defied common sense,” Stec said in a news release.

Stec reiterated his call for the Legislature to rescind the governor’s emergency powers.

“The governor is still calling the shots, which is totally unnecessary and, in this case, totally off the mark,” he added.

