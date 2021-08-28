State requires masks in all school buildings

Thirteen first doses of the vaccine were given out Friday at Food Truck Fridays in Brant Lake.

A total of 69.2% of the county residents have received their first vaccine doses as of Friday, which is the eighth highest among counties in the state. A total of 65.2% of residents are fully vaccinated, which is above the state average of 58.1%.

Washington County

Washington County reported late Friday night 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Twenty-one people recovered for a total of 76 active cases. Three people are hospitalized, which is an increase of two from the previous report.

A total of 17 infections have ties to other cases, according to a news release. For the other 12, the source of infection is unknown.

Eight of the people who are infected are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 65, out of 32,902 residents fully vaccinated. Of the vaccinated people who became infected, three required hospitalization and the others had no symptoms or mild ones.

A total of 51.7% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.