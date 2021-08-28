State requires masks in all school buildings

The state Department of Health has imposed a mask mandate for students, staff and visitors in schools.
The department issued the directive on Friday that any person over the age of 2 must wear masks at all times in school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. People do not have to wear masks when eating or drinking, singing or playing a wind instrument, according to the document.
People with developmental or medical conditions can be exempted from the requirement with documentation from a medical provider.
Warren County
Warren County reported 15 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Twenty-four people recovered for a total of 154 active cases. A total of 140 people have mild illness. Nine are in the hospital, which is two fewer than Friday. All are in moderate condition and five are moderately ill outside of the hospital.
All of the new cases involve community spread with no identifiable source of transmission. Two of the people were quarantined for COVID exposures before testing positive.
Warren County reported four “breakthrough” cases. This brings the total up to 190 people testing positive for COVID-19 of the 41,938 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.
The county has three upcoming vaccine clinics — Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building; Thursday, noon to 2 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School for students over 12 and family members of students; and Sept. 7, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.
Thirteen first doses of the vaccine were given out Friday at Food Truck Fridays in Brant Lake.
A total of 69.2% of the county residents have received their first vaccine doses as of Friday, which is the eighth highest among counties in the state. A total of 65.2% of residents are fully vaccinated, which is above the state average of 58.1%.
Washington County
Washington County reported late Friday night 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Twenty-one people recovered for a total of 76 active cases. Three people are hospitalized, which is an increase of two from the previous report.
A total of 17 infections have ties to other cases, according to a news release. For the other 12, the source of infection is unknown.
Eight of the people who are infected are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 65, out of 32,902 residents fully vaccinated. Of the vaccinated people who became infected, three required hospitalization and the others had no symptoms or mild ones.
A total of 51.7% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The county on Friday also provided an updated breakdown of active cases by town. The highest number of cases is in Kingsbury with 19, followed by Greenwich with 11 and Fort Edward with 10.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County had 399 active cases as of late Friday afternoon, according to its COVID website. Twenty-two people are hospitalized. Another person died this past week from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 177.
A total of 71.9% of residents has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 67.4% have completed a vaccine series.
Statewide
The state reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — a positivity rate of 3.08% and a seven-day average of 3.32%. A total of 2,251 patients are in the hospital, which is an increase of 21. Twenty-six people died.
The state administered 61,932 vaccine doses over the last 24 hours.
“We are continuing to monitor the numbers and consulting with health experts, but we need everyone to do their part," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. "We came together to help keep each other safe at the height of the pandemic, and we have to keep that collective spirit going while this virus and its delta variant remain a threat. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, follow the basic safety guidelines — that's how we beat the virus."
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.