State reps speak out against Saranac Lake graffiti

SARANAC LAKE — Two weeks after racist graffiti was found in Saranac Lake, prompting the leader of a diversity organization to fear for her safety and move out of the village, all the region’s state lawmakers condemned the graffiti as “reprehensible” and “very hurtful.”

State Sen. Betty Little, Assemblyman Dan Stec and Assemblyman Billy Jones each spoke out against the incident on Friday, after Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement Wednesday evening condemning the graffiti and directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to help village police find the perpetrator.

Slurs, expletives and the racist phrase “Go back to Africa” were spray-painted on a railroad trestle bridge over the Saranac River near Pine Street. Other graffiti was found on a nearby bridge that carries Forest Hill Avenue over the train tracks.

A village resident discovered the graffiti June 26 and reported it to police, who opened an investigation but have not yet charged anyone. With police permission, the man who found the graffiti painted over it.