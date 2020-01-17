State reports two more vaping-related deaths raising total to four statewide

Two more deaths have been reported due to vaping-related illnesses, the state Department of Health and Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported on Friday.

According to a news release, the deceased include a female in her 20s from New York City and a woman in her 50s from Ontario County. These deaths are the third and fourth reported in New York state. The state did not identify the women.

State Department of Health is continuing to investigate and have determined both deaths are vaping-related based on an extensive review, bringing the total number of vaping-related deaths to four in New York state.

The first death was reported by the Department of Health on Oct. 4. The victim was a 17-year-old Bronx boy. The second was a man in his 30s from Manhattan who died in mid-November.

"These deaths are tragic — and they are also preventable. We know smoking and nicotine are dangerous, and it's becoming tragically clearer by the day that vaping is too," Gov. Cuomo said in a news release.

Gov. Cuomo touted ongoing research by the Department of Health and Wadsworth Center Laboratory to get to the bottom of what is causing these deaths in New York.