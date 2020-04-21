State releasing COVID-19 data for prisons; Four Great Meadow inmates sick with virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

FORT ANN — At the state's maximum-security Great Meadow Correctional Facility, four inmates are sick with coronavirus and three others have recovered, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced Tuesday.

The department is now releasing test results from every prison.

At Great Meadow, nine inmates are being isolated while they await test results.

Across the road from the Great Meadow prison is the medium-security Washington Correctional Facility. NO COVID-19 cases have been reported there.

DOCCS said it would announce updates Tuesday afternoon.

At the medium-security Adirondack Correctional Facility in Ray Brook, Essex County, no one appears to have been tested. DOCCS shows that no inmate has tested positive or negative.

