You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State releasing COVID-19 data for prisons; Four Great Meadow inmates sick with virus
0 comments

State releasing COVID-19 data for prisons; Four Great Meadow inmates sick with virus

From the Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates series
Great Meadow Correctional Facility

Great Meadow Correctional Facility on Route 22 in Fort Ann has four inmates with coronavirus, and nine others awaiting test results, DOCCS said.

 Post-Star file photo

FORT ANN — At the state's maximum-security Great Meadow Correctional Facility, four inmates are sick with coronavirus and three others have recovered, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced Tuesday.

The department is now releasing test results from every prison.

At Great Meadow, nine inmates are being isolated while they await test results.

Across the road from the Great Meadow prison is the medium-security Washington Correctional Facility. NO COVID-19 cases have been reported there. 

DOCCS said it would announce updates Tuesday afternoon.

At the medium-security Adirondack Correctional Facility in Ray Brook, Essex County, no one appears to have been tested. DOCCS shows that no inmate has tested positive or negative.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News