State releases local nursing homes data on COVID-19 deaths

At Fort Hudson, every patient who has tested positive and dies is reported as a coronavirus death, but the truth is sometimes for complex, Fort Hudson CEO Andy Cruikshank said.

“We have had some pass away that were truly very ill prior to COVID, and already on palliative care, but were COVID-positive at the time of their passing. Likewise, we have lost residents during this time that were not COVID-positive, and our grief for these individuals is no less than the others, although they do not show up on DOH reports,” he said.

Palliative care does not mean the resident was in imminent danger of death before catching the virus. It is hard to tell what definitively caused each death in those cases, he said.

He’s angry that state officials seem more interested in blaming nursing homes than helping them.

“Somehow, in the face of a worldwide pandemic that has brought countries and economies to its knees, we are here caring for the most vulnerable people in the most intensely compacted environment imaginable, and with limited resources, nursing homes were supposed to prevent transmission from occurring,” he said.

Nursing homes were not given priority access to protective gear, and are now being threatened with fines and inspections for having coronavirus outbreaks.