State releases local nursing homes data on COVID-19 deaths

State figures are now making it clear that the majority of deaths from coronavirus in Warren and Washington counties involve nursing home residents.
The state released a new report Tuesday on nursing home deaths that will be updated regularly.
It has been a dreadful time for aides, who find themselves in a battle they thought they could avoid. After all, they keep out the flu. How could this virus be any different?
But workers who had no symptoms have accidentally brought in the virus, and now vibrant elderly people are dying.
“They don’t even have time to grieve. You have one the next day and then the next day. It’s like a tidal wave,” said Grace Pfordresher, Centers Health Care’s Adirondacks regional director. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Glens Falls Center reported six coronavirus deaths as of Monday, and four others that were probably coronavirus.
Pfordresher has essentially moved in to Glens Falls Center with most of her top staff, trying to support the aides, who often feel like they’re watching a family member die.
“They’re watching them get sick and pass away. Every loss breaks their heart,” she said. “The residents have family on the outside, but when you’re a caregiver and you’ve been caring for someone for two, four, even 10 years in some cases, you love them.”
At first, she and other nursing home executives were confident they could keep the virus out.
“I’ve been doing this for so long and I don’t even remember a flu outbreak in a nursing home,” she said. “When there’s two or three with the flu, that’s a big deal.”
But checking for fever and wearing masks hasn’t worked.
Glens Falls Center’s first case was an employee. By the time the employee’s test results came back, a week had gone by. Residents were showing symptoms.
“By the time we heard that employee was positive, it had already spread,” she said. “And we’re being hyper-vigilant. But if you’re a carrier and you’re asymptomatic, you pass right through that screen.”
Now aides feel terrible because they feel they caused the residents’ illness — even though they had no indications that they were sick at the time.
“I think that’s why this has become so incredibly difficult to manage in nursing homes,” she said. “If you have an asymptomatic person who has taken care of 10 patients, they could have infected 10 patients.”
In one example of how many people one employee could have contact with, the Fort Hudson nursing home in Fort Edward isolated every resident on A wing Monday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. The employee had worked an overnight shift on A wing about two weeks ago. The person also took a G wing shift, so eight residents there had close contact. All of the residents have been tested, but results won’t be back until the end of the week.
At Fort Hudson, every patient who has tested positive and dies is reported as a coronavirus death, but the truth is sometimes for complex, Fort Hudson CEO Andy Cruikshank said.
“We have had some pass away that were truly very ill prior to COVID, and already on palliative care, but were COVID-positive at the time of their passing. Likewise, we have lost residents during this time that were not COVID-positive, and our grief for these individuals is no less than the others, although they do not show up on DOH reports,” he said.
Palliative care does not mean the resident was in imminent danger of death before catching the virus. It is hard to tell what definitively caused each death in those cases, he said.
He’s angry that state officials seem more interested in blaming nursing homes than helping them.
“Somehow, in the face of a worldwide pandemic that has brought countries and economies to its knees, we are here caring for the most vulnerable people in the most intensely compacted environment imaginable, and with limited resources, nursing homes were supposed to prevent transmission from occurring,” he said.
Nursing homes were not given priority access to protective gear, and are now being threatened with fines and inspections for having coronavirus outbreaks.
“Now, as the reality of our plight becomes more apparent, despite our consistent and repetitive requests, New York state has not elected to change course toward support, but to target nursing homes for more inspections, more penalties and more blame,” he said. “The support and guidance has, for the most part, been ineffective and inadequate.”
Until last week, the state told nursing homes that aides who tested positive could still work if they showed no symptoms, an idea that clearly did not work.
As the deaths mount, it has become harder and harder for the aides. But Cruikshank said his workers are somehow rising to the occasion even as they grieve.
“They respond by offering hope and comfort to their residents, brighten the day for the most ill, dance with the resident who wants to dance, and wish them a good night at the end of the day,” he said. “I cannot imagine asking for anything more.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
