The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the acquisition of five acres of forest lands along the southeastern shore of Upper Saranac Lake. They received it from the Adirondack Land Trust. The parcel includes 570 feet of undeveloped shoreline, ensuring that a mile-long stretch of shoreline between Indian Carry and Indian Point remains forever wild.

“This small but significant parcel will protect this Upper Saranac shoreline and keep it forever wild," DEC Region 5 Director Joe Zalewski said.

The 75,000-acre Saranac Lake Wild Forest features the Adirondacks’ most prominent lakes, ponds, and rivers including portions of the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail from the Adirondacks to northern Maine. This new addition to the Saranac Lake Wild Forest features rugged lakeshore edged by boulders and northern white cedars. Protecting wild shoreline improves water quality, promotes flood resilience, and provides fish habitat, a press release said.