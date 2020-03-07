State prison system enacting safety precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY — The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced Friday it would begin a new screening protocol for visitors amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The announcement follows actions being undertaken in federal jails and prisons designed to prevent the spread of the virus amid prison populations. According to the Associated Press, as of Friday evening, there had been no reports of the COVID-19 disease inside U.S. jails or prisons, but it suddenly exploded in China’s prisons last week, with reports of more than 500 cases spreading across five facilities in three provinces. Earlier this week in Iran, 54,000 inmates were temporarily released back into the country amid virus fears, the AP reported.

The new screening protocol will be in effect at all 52 of New York’s prisons on Monday.

“Upon arrival to the facility, visitors will be asked a series of questions regarding any illness or symptoms they may be currently experiencing; travel outside of the United States within the past four weeks, including that of family members; and any direct exposure to an individual diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the past four weeks,” a DOCCS news release says.

The department encouraged everyone within its facilities to wash their hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. When water is not available, the department says to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay home when you’re sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then dispose of that tissue; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

