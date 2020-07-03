State pools to open for holiday weekend

State pools will open this holiday weekend for swimming, officials announced Thursday.

Pool-goers are reminded to practice social distancing, respect the rules, and do their part to keep the pool area safe for everyone. Pool capacity will be reduced and is expected to fill quickly. New Yorkers are urged to plan ahead by having alternate destinations ready.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release, "The virus does not take a holiday, and so I urge New Yorkers who are visiting swimming pools to follow all the social distancing guidelines in effect to protect themselves and each other. When you're not in a pool, where a mask if you can't socially distance. The bottom line is be vigilant and stay safe while enjoying some time outside."

State Park Police and operational staff will help manage capacity to ensure compliance with social distancing and crowd control measures.

The following social distance guidelines in effect to protect public health: