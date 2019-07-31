{{featured_button_text}}

State Police are warning of a phone scam in which someone is impersonating state troopers.

Police have received information that someone has been contacting the public in the Capital Region, identifying themselves as a representative of State Police and requesting personal information.

The number the individuals are calling from shows on caller ID as that of a State Police station, although the calls are not originating from the station.

State Police never ask for personal financial information over the phone, and troopers are investigating the matter.

As with any suspicious phone call, State Police recommend that you never share any personal information over the phone unless you are 100% percent sure of the origin of the call, after verifying conditions exist such as security questions and passwords that only you and the vendor would know.

