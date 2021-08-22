State police trooper dies while working on Great Sacandaga Lake

A state police trooper who was working on the Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday as part of a marine detail has died, state police said Sunday night.
"The circumstances of the death are currently under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available," state police said in a statement.
The identity of the trooper is being withheld pending notification of family, the statement said.
