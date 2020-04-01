State Police to hold entrance exams this fall

State Police are seeking the best and brightest qualified candidates to become the next troopers.

State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett announced the agency has launched a new recruiting effort and entrance exams will be held this fall.

The exams are scheduled for Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, and will be offered at several locations around the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Minimum qualifications are as follows:

Must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 20 years old by the application deadline of Sept. 13.

Must not have reached their 30th birthday by the date of the application deadline. The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active federal military duty — up to a maximum of 6 years. If you have questions, contact your local recruiter.

Online applications are now being accepted. Interested candidates have several options to start the application process. To apply, candidates can visit joinstatepolice.ny.gov and apply online, they can text JoinNYSP to 518-240-3959, or call 1-866-NYSP-EXAM.

Online applications must be submitted by Sept. 13. Results from the examination will establish an eligibility list that may remain in effect up to four years.

The New York State Police is an Equal Opportunity Employer that values diversity and encourages all individuals interested in public service to apply.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0