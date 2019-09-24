WHITE CREEK — A Cambridge woman was jailed Friday night after a traffic stop led to the seizure of an illegal rifle, police records show.
Phyllis M. McLaughlin, 33, was arrested after state troopers encountered her on Route 22 around 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to the State Police public information website.
They sought to stop her for driving with a suspended license and following too closely, but she drove to her nearby home, and was found to have the prescription drug Suboxone outside its container, records show.
McLaughlin told police that she had a prescription for the drug in her home, and when she brought officers into the home, they spotted an illegal .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle on a bed, authorities said.
The gun had an illegal high-capacity magazine, and features such as a collapsible stock that made it illegal under state law, officials said.
McLaughlin was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and tickets for having a controlled substance outside its container, records show.
She was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
