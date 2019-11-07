{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — A New York City man was jailed Wednesday after a traffic stop on Route 4 led to the seizure of large quantities of cocaine and marijuana, officials said.

State Police stopped Azeez A. Harris, 29, of Queens shortly before 4 a.m for veering out of his lane, the agency said in a news release.

Troopers smelled marijuana, and a search of the vehicle turned up 988 grams of cocaine, nearly two pounds of the drug, as well as more than a half pound of marijuana, according to State Police.

Police believe Harris was delivering the drugs to a location in Vermont.

He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Harris was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
9
1
4

Tags

Load comments