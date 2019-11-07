FORT ANN — A New York City man was jailed Wednesday after a traffic stop on Route 4 led to the seizure of large quantities of cocaine and marijuana, officials said.
State Police stopped Azeez A. Harris, 29, of Queens shortly before 4 a.m for veering out of his lane, the agency said in a news release.
Troopers smelled marijuana, and a search of the vehicle turned up 988 grams of cocaine, nearly two pounds of the drug, as well as more than a half pound of marijuana, according to State Police.
You have free articles remaining.
Police believe Harris was delivering the drugs to a location in Vermont.
He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Harris was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Tell them Texans Fort Ann isn't near Fort Edward. They won't know!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.