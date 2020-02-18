State Police seize large quantities of heroin, fentanyl

WILTON — Two women from Vermont were arrested on felony charges last week after State Police seized large quantities of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid Fentanyl during a Northway traffic stop, authorities said. Both were released within hours, as the charges they face are no longer eligible for bail in New York.

Troopers stopped the suspects' vehicle for unspecified traffic violations in the town of Wilton, and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle, authorities said.

Troopers also found a safe in the vehicle, and a search of the safe turned up 1,500 bags of heroin and 104 grams of Fentanyl that authorities believe they had picked up in the Albany area and were taking to central Vermont for distribution.

Charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance were Sue E. Hutting, 61, of New Haven, Vermont, and Brittany N. Glover, 35, of Salisbury Vermont, according to State Police.

Both were released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

