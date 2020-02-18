You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State Police seize large quantities of heroin, fentanyl
1 comment
top story

State Police seize large quantities of heroin, fentanyl

{{featured_button_text}}
heroin seized

Heroin and Fentanyl State Police say they seized from two Vermont women on the Northway last week.

 State Police

WILTON — Two women from Vermont were arrested on felony charges last week after State Police seized large quantities of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid Fentanyl during a Northway traffic stop, authorities said. Both were released within hours, as the charges they face are no longer eligible for bail in New York.

Troopers stopped the suspects' vehicle for unspecified traffic violations in the town of Wilton, and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle, authorities said.

Troopers also found a safe in the vehicle, and a search of the safe turned up 1,500 bags of heroin and 104 grams of Fentanyl that authorities believe they had picked up in the Albany area and were taking to central Vermont for distribution.

Charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance were Sue E. Hutting, 61, of New Haven, Vermont, and Brittany N. Glover, 35, of Salisbury Vermont, according to State Police.

Both were released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

1 comment
0
0
1
1
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News