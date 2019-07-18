QUEENSBURY — State Police are seeking witnesses to Wednesday's fiery fatal crash on the Northway as they continue to investigate how it occurred.
One tractor trailer driver died and another suffered minor injuries when their vehicles collided around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes near Exit 18.
State Police have not released the name of either driver, citing an ongoing investigation. The driver who died is not from the Glens Falls region.
The driver who survived told troopers he had stopped his truck on the side of the highway to check a maintenance issue when he was hit from behind by the other vehicle, which he told officials veered off the traveled lane.
Both trucks caught fire, and the driver who died was not able to escape his vehicle.
State Police have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or immediate aftermath to call investigators at the Queensbury station at 518-745-1035.
The northbound lanes were closed for nearly 14 hours as the crash scene was cleared, resulting in lengthy traffic jams on the Northway and Route 9, to which traffic was diverted for parts of the day.
The closure took an extended period of time because of the investigation, amount of damage and cleanup that required. Specialized wreckers with cranes were brought in.
One truck was carrying groceries, the other pool supplies and soil.
More details about the case are expected to be released later Thursday.
