State police seek missing Moreau woman

MOREAU — State police are trying to locate a missing woman from Moreau.
Stephanie M. Hawkins, 31, was last seen at around 9:45 a.m. on March 5 at her residence in the town of Moreau. She was traveling to the Glens Falls area and is believed to be in northern Saratoga County or Washington County, according to a news release.
Hawkins is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.
It is unknown what Hawkins was wearing when she was last seen.
She is driving a gray 2003 Jeep Cherokee with the license plate JJS8270. If anyone knows her whereabouts, they are asked to contact state Police at 518-583-7000.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
