State Police seek help finding missing Hudson Falls student
State Police seek help finding missing Hudson Falls student

Rachel Talmadge

State Police are looking for missing 16-year-old Hudson Falls student Rachel Talmadge.  

HUDSON FALLS — State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hudson Falls student.

Rachel Talmadge, 16, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with neon green lettering, according to police.

She is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a triangle on her inner ankle, police said.

Talmadge is believed to be in the local area and may be with a male companion, police said.

People with information on the case are asked to call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

