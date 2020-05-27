State Police seek help finding missing Hudson Falls student

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HUDSON FALLS — State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hudson Falls student.

Rachel Talmadge, 16, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with neon green lettering, according to police.

She is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a triangle on her inner ankle, police said.

Talmadge is believed to be in the local area and may be with a male companion, police said.

People with information on the case are asked to call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

