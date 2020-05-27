State Police seek help finding missing Hudson Falls student

HUDSON FALLS — State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hudson Falls student.
Rachel Talmadge, 16, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with neon green lettering, according to police.
She is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a triangle on her inner ankle, police said.
Talmadge is believed to be in the local area and may be with a male companion, police said.
People with information on the case are asked to call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.
