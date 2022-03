MOREAU — State police are requesting assistance from the public to locate a missing Moreau resident.

Krista Facto, 39, of Harrison Avenue Extension, was last seen leaving her residence at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said that she is roughly 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Facto's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 518-583-7000.

