QUEENSBURY — State Police on Monday revealed the identity of the driver killed in the fiery tractor-trailer crash on the Northway last week.
Scott W. Rorapaugh, 61, of North Haven, Pennsylvania, died after driving into a Hannaford tractor-trailer that had crashed around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday near Exit 18, police said.
Rorapaugh's tractor-trailer from New Penn Motor Express of Pennsylvania became engulfed in flames and he was not able to escape the cab.
Everon J. Meadows, of Springfield, Mass., was the driver of the Hannaford truck. He fell asleep at the wheel before crashing his vehicle into a guide rail. Meadows was able to escape uninjured.
Meadows originally lied to investigators, telling them he had pulled his truck over to check on a maintenance issue, according to State Police. State Police have still not said whether criminal charges will be filed.
The crash caused major traffic issues on the Northway for about 14 hours.
