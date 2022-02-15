State police release STOP-DWI campaign results from Super Bowl weekend

While the Los Angeles Rams were winning their second Super Bowl on Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, New York State Police were cracking down on impaired driving.

Police issued 9,978 tickets during its 2022 Super Bowl STOP-DWI traffic enforcement initiative. Troop G, which serves the Capital Region, issued 1,118 of those citations.

The initiative ran for four days from Friday through Monday.

According to a news release, state troopers arrested 180 individuals for DWI. Troopers also investigated 529 accidents, which resulted in 64 people being injured and no deaths.

A part of the enforcement saw troopers target speeding and aggressive drivers. There were 3,143 speeding tickets, 242 distracted driving tickets, 307 seat belt violations and 55 move over law tickets issued throughout the state.

Troopers from Troop G arrested 14 people for DWI and issued 373 speeding tickets, 39 distracted driving tickets, 30 child restraint or seat belt tickets and two move over law tickets.

The campaign, which was funded by Gov. Kathy Hochul's Traffic Safety Committee, saw state police increase patrols and conduct sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers.

