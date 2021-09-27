State police release names of motorcycle crash victims

QUEENSBURY — State police have released the names of two people injured in a motorcycle accident on the Northway on Sunday afternoon.

Police said T.R. Vannortwick, 54, of West Chazy, was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson south between Exit 20 and Exit 19 at about 2:30 p.m. when the rear tire had a “catastrophic failure” and the bike left the roadway and traveled onto the shoulder.

Both Vannortwick and his passenger, 31-year-old Plattsburgh resident Heaven L. Turner, were thrown from the motorcycle. Vannortwick was taken to Glens Falls Hospital and Turner was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Police did not have an update on their conditions.

