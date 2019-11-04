{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — Four women were arrested at Washington Correctional Facility over the weekend for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the state prison.

Three were arrested Saturday, and one Sunday, according to the State Police public information website.

They were accused of trying to bring narcotics and/or marijuana into the medium-security prison off Route 22 in the hamlet of Comstock.

According to State Police, charged were:

* Denise N. Jacobs, 27, of Brooklyn, charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of prison contraband and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

* Jennifer E. Holley-Waltower, 30, of Queens, charged with felony possession of prison contraband and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

* Naquaesha T. Workman, 19, of New York City, charged with felony possession of prison contraband and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

* Itanaya Maye, 20, of Albany, charged with misdemeanor possession of prison contraband and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana.

All but Maye were sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision staff began a crackdown on contraband getting into prisons last year, adding staff and search dogs for use at facilities around the state.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments