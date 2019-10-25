{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph T. Mundinger

Joseph T. Mundinger

State Police have located the 71-year-old Long Lake man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Police were seeking the public's help locating Joseph T. Mundinger, who was last seen driving around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Mundinger suffers from dementia, according to a release.

Friday morning police said Mundinger had been located and was in good health. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments