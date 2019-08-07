BOLTON — For the third time in less than a month, State Police intercepted a large marijuana delivery during a traffic stop on the Northway on Tuesday.
Two residents of northern New York were arrested after troopers pulled over a pickup truck for a lane change violation, and smelled marijuana, according to police.
Officers discovered a hidden compartment in the vehicle where over 80 pounds of the illegal greenery was hidden, leading to felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and conspiracy against Hunter J. Casey, 37, and Heather L. Mitchell, 37, both of Akwesasne, records show.
Akwesasne is a village located on the American Indian reservation of the same name, located on the Canadian border near the St. Lawrence River.
State troopers seized 180 pounds and 116 pounds during separate stops on the Northway in Warren County last month that led to four other arrests, two Canadians and two Franklin County residents.
Both were arraigned and Casey was sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, while Mitchell was released.
