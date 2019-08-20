LAKE GEORGE — A paroled sex offender who was wanted by police in Virginia was arrested in Lake George on Sunday.
James A. Denicourt, 35, of Virginia Beach, was arrested at Roaring Brook Ranch after police in Virginia notified State Police in Warren County that he may be in the area, officials said.
Denicourt was wanted for violating parole by leaving the state, where he was on parole for 2011 convictions for two child pornography-related convictions, Virginia records show.
State Police located him at the Route 9N resort, where he had been staying with a woman. She was not charged.
He was charged with being a fugitive from justice and sent to Warren County Jail without bail pending extradition proceedings.
