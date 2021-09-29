State police investigating Northway crash involving wrong-way vehicle

LAKE GEORGE — Two people were sent to area hospitals on Tuesday, following a Northway collision involving a vehicle driving in the wrong direction.
State police said 59-year-old Cynthia L. Murphy of South Glens Falls was traveling south in a Hyundai Santa Fe on the northbound side of the highway at about 5:19 p.m. when she collided with 35-year-old Jamie Yard of Lake George, who was traveling north in a Hyundai Elantra.
Yard was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Murphy was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
It is the second Northway crash in recent weeks involving a vehicle driving in the wrong direction.
Earlier this month, Dennis M. Ford of Saranac Lake was charged with felony second-degree vehicular assault after police say he drove the wrong direction on the highway and collided with another car, killing two people and sending a third to the hospital.