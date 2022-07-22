 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State police investigate suspicious fire in Greenwich

  • 0

GREENWICH — State police are investigating a fire that left one adult with non-life threatening injuries on Wednesday that investigators say appears suspicious in nature.

Police responded to a residential fire at 912 County Route 77 at roughly 10:56 p.m., according to a news release.

At the time of the fire, there were four children and two adults inside of the residence. All of the residents made it out of the house, with one adult being airlifted by helicopter to Fletcher Allen Hospital in Burlington, Vermont to treat injuries. 

Police said that preliminary investigation indicates that the the fire appears suspicious. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact state police by emailing crimetip@troopers.ny.gov

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. State police are being assisted in the investigation by the Washington County Bureau of Fire and New York State Fire. 

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biochar decision delayed by Moreau Planning Board

Biochar decision delayed by Moreau Planning Board

It was standing room only at the meeting. Despite residents not having the opportunity to voice their opinions, members of the community spoke or shouted their opposition to the board members as they tried to reach a solution.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News