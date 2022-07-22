State police investigate suspicious fire in Greenwich

GREENWICH — State police are investigating a fire that left one adult with non-life threatening injuries on Wednesday that investigators say appears suspicious in nature.

Police responded to a residential fire at 912 County Route 77 at roughly 10:56 p.m., according to a news release.

At the time of the fire, there were four children and two adults inside of the residence. All of the residents made it out of the house, with one adult being airlifted by helicopter to Fletcher Allen Hospital in Burlington, Vermont to treat injuries.

Police said that preliminary investigation indicates that the the fire appears suspicious. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact state police by emailing crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. State police are being assisted in the investigation by the Washington County Bureau of Fire and New York State Fire.