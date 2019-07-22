{{featured_button_text}}
SANTA CLARA — A Saranac Lake man drowned on Upper Saranac Lake on Saturday evening in connection with a tubing incident, State Police said. 

At about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, State Police responded to Upper Saranac Lake off Route 30 for a report of a drowning.

The victim, identified as Robert J. Call, 31, was reported to have been tubing behind a watercraft when he went into the water, police said Monday in a news release.

After the watercraft returned to secure Call, passengers from the watercraft provided him with a flotation device and entered the water to assist, but Call became unresponsive, police said. 

Call was pulled from the water and life-saving measures were administered, but he never regained consciousness, police said.

Local EMS and fire personnel responded and assisted in moving Call to the shoreline, police said. Additional lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Call was pronounced dead.

Franklin County Coroner Ronald Keough ordered the body removed to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play, police said. 

Assisting agencies included state environmental conservation police and forest rangers and Saranac Lake fire and rescue personnel. 

