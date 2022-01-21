State police investigate deadly fall in Fort Ann

FORT ANN — Police are investigating the death of a Westchester County man who apparently fell from a cliff on the east side of Lake George on Thursday afternoon.

State Police said they responded to Shelving Rock Falls in Fort Ann at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a deceased man at the bottom of a cliff.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Timothy J. Gillen of Peekskill, state police said in a news release.

Passing hikers observed Gillen's body at the bottom of the cliff and contacted police.

A preliminary investigation determined that Gillen had been hiking in the area and died as a result of a fall, police said.

This case remains under investigation, but police said no signs of foul play were observed.

