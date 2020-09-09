State police identify victim of fatal Whitehall crash

WHITEHALL — State police on Wednesday released the name of the person who died in a car accident on Route 4 on Saturday.

The crash took place at about 10:30 a.m. William Dobies, 67, of Ballston Spa, was traveling east on Route 4 when a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Whitehall resident Mark Stevens entered the roadway, traveling north from county Route 21, according to state police.

An investigation determined that Stevens failed to yield to Dobies and was struck in the driver’s side door.

Stevens was extricated from his vehicle and taken by Whitehall EMS to a landing zone to be flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment. He was pronounced dead before, however, before the helicopter took off.

Dobies and his passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment.

